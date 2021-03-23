Biden Wants the Guns

GUEST
Kristen Berman - Creative Producer, Account Manager, and Marketing Manager | Hybrid Work, Job Safety, and Women in Business
Jason Goodman - Founder of Crowdsource the Truth | Distrust in Media, Qanon, and Real Journalism
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Kristen Berman on the podcast for women in business, governments that shut down businesses, and 2021 business models. Kristen talked about the post-pandemic outlook in America and how governments hurt job security. Kristen talked about her advice to anyone who wants to start a business as a ‘side hustle’ and how to manage it.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Jason Goodman on his travels across the country in 2021, the population distrusting media and alternative realities. Jason discussed the documented anger people have in American mainstream media and people hunting for evidence. Jason spoke on the documentary on Qanon and how the followers of Qanon have been psychologically manipulated.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)