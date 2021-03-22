War! Friend Only to the Undertaker

GUEST
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | ‘Killer’ Comment, Nord Stream Two, and Putin's Secret List
Elbert Guillory - Attorney, Former Louisiana State Senator | Democrat Party Failures, Black Conservatives, and Cooking
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Mark Sleboda on the Daily Beast article, the Biden administration's disrespect towards Russia, and Putin’s reaction to Biden's comments. Mark talked about the immediate strained relationship between Russia and the Biden administration. Mark discussed the aggression towards Russia, as the establishment of American policy.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Elbert Guillory on his story in politics, education in America, and immigration. Elbert spoke on the impact immigration has on the Black population and the cost on local governments. Elbert discussed the values of his conservatism and the media blackout on Black conservatives.
