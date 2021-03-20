One Step at a Time

GUEST
Kim Iversen – Independent Journalist and Host of The Kim Iversen Show | Robert Aaron Long, Big Pharma, and Governor Gavin Newsom
Dr. Bill Honigman – Retired Emergency Room Physician, Activist | Medicare For All, Climate Change, and Rising Cost of Healthcare
In the first hour, John spoke with Kim Iversen on the media immediately branding the Atlanta massage parlors killings a hate crime, Gavin Newsom response to the recall, and big pharma happy for COVID-19. Kim talked about the comparison between the Orlando Pulse nightclub shooting and these recent killings by Robert Aaron Long. Kim discussed the weak response by Gavin Newsom on his recall, blaming Qanon and Trump supporters.
In the second hour, John spoke with Dr. Bill Honigman on the Biden administration's failures, America's poor healthcare, and Global Climate Strike. Dr. Bill spoke on the exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system after this pandemic, and the coming pandemics we will face. Dr. Bill talked about the Progressives in Congress and the ability they will have to influence the Biden administration.
