Will Biden Debate Putin?

GUEST
Alexander Mercouris - Editor-In-Chief TheDuran.com | Ukraine, Russia, and Radio Free Europe
Christian Harstock - Film Director and Project Veritas Investigator | Cinema, Breitbart, and Stanley Kubrick
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Alexander Mercouris on the Orange Revolution in Ukraine, the history of Ukraine, and America's foreign policy on Ukraine. Alexander spoke on the three different regions of Ukraine and the differences in each region’s relationship with Russia. Alexander talked about the coup in Ukraine, which was backed by America and politicians like Senator Joe Biden at the time.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Christian Harstock on Cinema history, Project Veritas, and Andrew Breitbart. Christian talked about his past in theater and how he grew up fascinated by the director, producer Stanley Kubrick. Andrew spoke on his first-time meeting Andrew Breitbart and his first days working at Breitbart.com.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)