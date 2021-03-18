The Boys Are Back in Town

Thom Nickels – Author, Journalist | Food is Not Art, Undeserved Fame, and Violence in Philadelphia
Carmine Sabia - Writer and Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | Book Banning, Culture in Music, and Sexual Acts on National Television
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Thom Nickels on his experience with famous chefs, Julia Child, and Philadelphia Macy’s sexual assault. Thom discussed his years traveling in journalism and the growing admiration in America for Chefs. Thom talked about his recent article on a violent rape that happened in a women's bathroom at Center City Macy’s in Philadelphia.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Carmine Sabia on his take on the 2021 Grammys, child censorship, and decorum. Carmine talked about the performance of Cardi B and her over-sexualized dance routine. Carmine spoke on his wrestling experience and how wrestling drew a line in the sand for appropriateness for child viewers.
