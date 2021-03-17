It's Called The Stimmy

GUEST
Peter Oliver – RT European Correspondent and Sputnik European Correspondent | Germany, Paused Vaccines, and German Elections
Howie Hawkins – Co-founder of Green Party of The United States, 2020 Presidential Green Party nominee | Marijuana Legalization, The Green Party, and Policy Position
In the first hour, John spoke with Peter Oliver on the European countries banning the AstraZeneca vaccine, German Green Party, and COVID variants. Peter discussed the recent lockdowns in Italy due to rising COVID19 cases and the effectiveness of the vaccines on COVID variants. Peter spoke on the pandemic management in Germany and the effect it will have on German elections.
In the second hour, John spoke with Howie Hawkins on his history in the Green Party, declining donations, and international coordination among Green Parties. Howie talked about the make-up of Green Party supporters and their position on climate change. Howie discussed the future of the Green Party and what improvements the party is enacting for future elections.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)