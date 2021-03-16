What Happened to the Unity?

GUEST
Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Roger Stone, Congressional Misconduct, and Russiagate
Bob Schlehuber - Political Misfits Co-Host | Derek Chauvin Trial, Policing in America, and College Mascots
In the first hour, John spoke with Tyler Nixon on the Roger Stone prosecution, Clinton Lawyers, and Congressional immunity. Tyler talked about the Roger Stone case and the obstruction of justice that occurred in Stone’s case. Tyler spoke on the legal team that went after Roger Stone and the exclusion of evidence by the Judge after pressure from the Mueller legal team.
In the second hour, John spoke with Bob Schlehuber on the Derek Chauvin trial, racist policing, and cultural bias. Bob talked about the controversy raised by people defending Derek Chauvin and his fairness in the trial. Bob spoke on the history of racial profiling in America and how these laws need to change for less violent encounters with police.
