Inflation is Here For Awhile

GUEST
Michelle Witte - Co-Host of Political Misfits | Gerrymandering, Kamala Harris, and Oldest Politicians in Congress
Caleb Maupin - Speaker, Writer, Political Analyst, and Author | China, Iran, and Russia Working Together, Taliban, and Revolution in Haiti
In the first hour, John spoke with Michelle Witte on the important aspects of the HR 1 Voting Rights Bill, Joe Biden finishing his term and corruption in Washington DC. Michelle talked about both parties in favor of gerrymandering and restricting voting for their constituents. Michelle discussed the rumors of Joe Biden not finishing his term and relinquishing power to Kamala Harris.
In the second hour, John spoke with Caleb Maupin on economic warfare, international cooperation, and hostile relations in the Caribbean. Caleb discussed the recent letter leaked from the State Department, about pressuring Kabul to share power with the Taliban. Caleb talked about the history of America in the Middle East and how that has helped fuel the opioid crisis in parts of the world.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)