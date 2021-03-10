God Save the Queen

GUEST
Ahmed Kaballo - Journalist & Producer | The Royal Family, Monarchy in Crisis, and Sudan
Kim Iversen - Independent Journalist and Host of The Kim Iversen Show | Media Silence, Democrat Socialists Win, and Republican Presidential Candidates
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Ahmed Kaballo on the Oprah interview with Prince Harry, abolishing the Monarchy, and African border issues. Ahmed discussed the border dispute between Sudan and Ethiopia. He explained the dire economic situation in Sudan and the promised relief yet to come from an IMF loan.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Kim Iversen on the media craziness, populism growing, and rank choice voting. Kim talked about the Democrats forced to have Kamala Harris as the head of the party for the foreseeable future. Kim spoke on the possibility of the Republican party moving closer to the left and programs like Medicare for all.
