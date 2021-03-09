Rifts and Royals

GUEST
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Left Vs Right, Syria, and Alexei Navalny
Carter Laren - Co-host of Unsafe Spaces | Censorship, Russian Viewpoints, and Dr. Suess
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Mark Sleboda on the recent sanctions on Russia, aggression against Iran, and Navalny connections to Bill Browder. Mark talked about the recent US sanctions on Russia and Russian independence growing under similar sanctions. Mark talked about the missile strikes from the Biden administration in Syria and the military-industrial complex in the control of Biden’s agenda.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Carter Laren on Youtube censorship, music censorship, and idealism. Carter talked about the boomerang effect censorship is having, after the banning of Trump’s CPAC speech. Carter discussed the parental advisory on music and how that causes young people to seek music with these advisories.
We also touch upon the rift between Harry and Meghan and Royal Family.
