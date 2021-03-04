March Forth

GUEST
Jason Goodman - Founder of Crowdsource the Truth | Masks Efficacy, CPAC, and CDC Statistics
Peter Oliver - RT European Correspondent and Sputnik European Correspondent | Sweden Terror Incident, No Go Zones, and Germany
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Jason Goodman on his year-long investigation into masks mandates, censorship, and possible CPAC involved in a fraud. Jason spoke on the science and efficacy of the masks and a paper Dr. Fauci wrote in the past on masks and lung infections. Jason spoke on the failures from day one from the Biden administration.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Peter Oliver on the terror attack in Sweden, Germany’s politics, and sentencing for terrorism. Peter talked about the punishments that immigrants face for terror attacks in Sweden. Peter spoke on the right-wing extremism in Europe and how the media covers Islamic terrorism and right-wing terror.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)