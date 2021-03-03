More Tales of CPAC

GUEST
Jim Hoft - Founder of Gateway Pundit | CPAC Censorship, Liz Cheyney, and Biden Administration Transparency
Manila Chan - Veteran News Anchor and Host of RT’s In Question | Media Silence on Joe Biden Missile Strike, Critical Thinking, and Biden’s Mental Decline
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Jim Hoft on the Republican shift, Democrats focus on transgender, and Donald Trump's 2024 ambitions. Jim talked about the 2021 CPAC event and the evaluation of President Trump's speech. Jim talked about how the Republican party became the working-class party and the Democrats the party of elites.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Manila Chan on the Democrat silence on Biden’s missile strike, Congress’s culture in Washington DC, and book banning. Manila spoke on her feelings on the outrage over Dr. Suess books being banned. Manila talked about the media and their support for liberal outrage and the soft approach towards Joe Biden.
