I Got Nothing

Philip Giraldi - Former CIA Officer, and Army Intelligence Officer | John Brennan, Policy Decisions, and War Powers
Paul Wright - Head of The Human Rights Defense Center | Second Chance Pell Grant, War on Drugs, and Child Support
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Philip Giraldi on his post-CIA career, the system of non-punishment, Biden’s Syria strike. Philip discussed the Biden missile strike on Syria and his investigation into the evidence that would suffice to order the missile strike. Philip talked about the culture within the CIA and the lack of oversight Congress has on the CIA.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Paul Wright on education for prisoners, Paul talks about his time in prison and the recidivism rate for prison. Paul talked about the funding for vocational programs in prison and the lack of funding for these programs. Paul discussed the dollar value of certain crimes, and how these crimes should be better handled.
