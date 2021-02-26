No Hard Feelings

GUESTS
Jeff Halper - Author, Activist, Anthropologist, and Professor | Israel, Peace Process, and Zionism
Michelle Witte - Co-Host of Political Misfits | Moscow Mitch, Neera Tanden, and the Liberal Media
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Jeff Harper on his Jewish identity shift, Israel as a Jewish Country, and Israeli politics. Jeff spoke on Israel weaponizing anti-Semitism and the Zionists using it in the media for sympathy. Jeff talked about the need to decolonize Israel and establish the rights of the Palestinians.
In the second hour, Lee and John Spoke with Michelle Witte on dating in Washington DC, the culture of Washington DC through the years, and the liberal media. Michelle talked about Democrats associating politicians with Donald Trump and connecting them to President Putin. Michelle spoke on the media on the mellowness toward the Biden administration and the unlikeliness of the Neera Tanden Senate confirmation.
