Will Things Ever Change?

Dr. Wilmer Leon - Political Scientist, Radio Host, Columnist | Neera Tanden, NDAA, and Full Spectrum Dominance
Gareth Porter - Investigative Journalist, Author, and Policy Analyst | Iran, US Policy Towards Iran, and Saudi Arabia
Lucy Komisar - Investigative Journalist at TheKomisarScoop.com | Bill Browder, John Moscow, and Browder Deposition
In the first hour, John spoke with Dr. Wilmer Leon on tribal politics on the left, the war hawks on the left, and unqualified cabinet picks. Dr. Leon discussed the focus of Joe Biden on diversity and not policy for the American people. Dr. Leon spoke on the inner fights in both political parties and what the outcome may be.
John talked with Gareth Porter on the Biden policy towards Iran, sanctions on Iran, and Iran’s ballistic missile system. Gareth spoke on the arrogance the US has towards Iran and the failure of the JCPOA agreement by the United States. Gareth talked about the relationship the Biden administration will have with Israel and Saudi Arabia.
In the second hour, Lee Spoke with Lucy Komisar on the Bill Browder deposition and the lies uncovered within Browder’s statements, Preet Bharara, and Jonathan Weiner. Lucy and Lee discuss multiple errors in the Browder deposition and play parts of the deposition to point out the lies and disinformation.
