Playing Chicken With Kiev

Scottie Nell Hughes - RT Correspondent | CPAC, The Next Trump, and Absence of Assange Pardon
Jason Goodman - Founder of Crowdsource the Truth | New York Exodus, Democratic Failures, and Lockdowns
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Scottie Nell Hughes on Donald Trump speaking at CPAC, Mike Pompeo in the Trump orbit, and the Republican party expansion. Scottie talked about the future of the Republican party and which politician will President Trump support. Scottie spoke on the failure of President Trump to pardon Assange, and who influenced Trump to avoid the Assange pardon.
In the second hour, Lee and John talked with Jason Goodman on his move from New York City, citizen journalism, and violent protests. Jason discussed the numerous Americans fleeing big cities on the West and East Coast. Jason talked about the possible solutions for New York and how much time it will take to fix the problems created by Democratic policies.
