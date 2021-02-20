The Big Freeze

GUESTS
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | New York Homelessness, Biden Middle East Policy, and the Far Left
Joel Segal - Former Congressional Staffer, Co-Author of HR 676 | Hate Groups, First Amendment, and Banning Hate Groups
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Ted Rall on the Biden administration, aggression against Iran, and Democrats unable to control political power. Ted talked about Joe Biden immediately issuing executive orders and the orders not benefiting most of America. Ted spoke on the Democratic governors across the country mishandling the pandemic.
In the second hour, Lee and John talked with Joel Segal about the legislature Joel is writing, states banning hate groups, and Black Panthers violence. Joel talked about the multiple bills he is in the process of writing and what the bills address. Joel discussed the hypocrisy of the Black Panthers and the documented violence the group is guilty of.
