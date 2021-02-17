Does the USA Need a Two State Solution?

GUESTS
Jonathan Kuttab - Speaker, Writer, Author, and Human Rights Attorney | Two-State Solution Between Israel & Palestine, a Jewish State, and Christianity in Palestine
Carmine Sabia - Writer and Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | Rush Limbaugh’s Death, Biden’s Town Hall, and Censorship on Parler
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Jonathan Kuttab on looking past a two-state solution for Palestine and Israel, the zero-sum solution, and the imbalance of power. Jonathan spoke on the differences between the Trump administration and the Biden administration, approach toward the Israel and Palestine conflict. Jonathan talked about the role of Christianity in Israel & Palestine.
In the second hour, Lee and John talked with Carmine Sabia about the fact-checkers on social media, Biden lying in his town hall, and accountability for social media posts. Carmine spoke on his issue of not being able to post quotes from Biden’s town hall, without fact-checkers flagging his articles. Carmine talked about the bias social media companies have against conservatives.
