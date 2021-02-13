The Witness for the Persecution

GUESTS
Bob Schlehuber - Co-host of Political Misfits on Radio Sputnik| Troops in D.C., Gentrification of D.C., and Real Estate
James O'Keefe – Activist, and Founder of Project Veritas | Project Veritas Banned, Twitter Appeal Process, and Big Tech Censorship
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Bob on the culture of Washington D.C. changing over the years, Democratic leadership in Washington D.C., and how real estate in D.C. has affected the social dynamics. Bob talked about the troops surrounding the Capitol and the expectation for them to be gone by March. Bob spoke on the future of Washington D.C. generational residents and how their voices go unheard.
In the second hour, Lee and John talked with James O’Keefe about his company’s Twitter account being banned, the Twitter privacy policy, and journalism standards. James spoke on his attempts to get more clarity from Twitter for the suspension and company ban. James talked about the danger’s journalism is facing with the power of big tech censorship.
