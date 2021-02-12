Impeaching the Witness

GUESTS
Ahmed Kaballo – Journalist & Producer| Claire Daily, Iran, and US Africa Policy
Mark Krikorian – Executive Director of Center for Immigration Studies | Immigration, Catch and Release, and Biden’s Policy
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with journalist Ahmed Kaballo on the media focus on Navalny, the aggression toward Iran, and the politicization of religion. Ahmed talked about the media being scared to have truth speakers that counter their propaganda. Ahmed spoke on the misconceptions most Americans have on Islam and the different sects within the religion.
In the second hour, Lee and John talked with Mark Krikorian on illegal immigration, unemployment, and Trump immigration policies undone. Mark spoke about the Biden administration and their border policy causing a surge at the border. Mark talked on the issue of assimilation for immigrants, and which people of different regions are having harder times assimilating.
