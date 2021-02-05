US Media Is the Propaganda

GUESTS
Manila Chan - Veteran News Anchor and Host of RT’s In Question | Obama 2.0 Administration, Media Bias, and Diversity of Thought in the Media
Bob Wenzel - Economist, Editor, Publisher of TargetLiberty.com, Writer at EconomicPolicyJournal.com | Libertarian Values, Anarchism, and Private Property
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with RT host Manila Chan on the Biden administration attacking RT and Sputnik, American propaganda, and critical thinking in foreign media. Manila discussed the American media and their hostility toward foreign media, due to the diversity of thought outlets like RT allow. Manila talked about RT and Sputnik credentials removed, and the American government denying questions outside the mainstream media.
In the second hour, Lee and John talked with Bob Wenzel on not having a government, no need for national defense, and censorship. Bob discussed how the government is used as a blunt instrument and his belief that problems for the West Coast should not affect the East Coast. Bob spoke on the post office, and how it would be better for the private sector to take over government responsibilities.
