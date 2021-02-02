Who is the GOP's Future?

GUESTS
Mark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | Socialism vs Communism, Libertarianism, and Fascism
Gavin Wax - President of the New York Republican Club | Republicans Future, Attacking Trump, and Mitch McConnell’s Power
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Mark Frost on Social Security, America’s political economy, and the Nordic model. Mark talked about the fascist policies President Trump enacted during his term and explains the China economy. Mark talked about the social programs America has, and labels them programs based on democratic capitalism.
In the second hour, Lee and John talked Gavin Wax on the future of the Republican party, who will succeed President Trump in the party, and current Republicans acting like President Trump. Gavin discussed the need for a Republican dark horse to emerge and takeover where Trump failed and continue where Trump succeeded. Gavin spoke on Mitch McConnell and his obstruction of President Trump’s agenda.
