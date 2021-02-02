Biden is a Hypocrite on Coups

GUESTS
Carmine Sabia - Writer and Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | George Soros, Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Green Taylor, and Capitol Riots
Michelle Witte - Co-Host of Political Misfits | Myanmar Coup, Domestic Terrorism, and The Biden Administration
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Carmine Sabia on George Soros’s own words, calling out right-wing politicians, and the media manipulation. Carmine spoke on Freshman Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, and the Islamophobic social media posts she has online. Carmine talked about the media being the arm of the Democrats, and the uphill battle to fight disinformation.
In the second hour, Lee and John talked with Michelle Witte on Joe Biden’s hypocrisy on coups, the Capitol riot, and Oregon decriminalizing all drugs. Michelle talked about the long history Joe Biden has supporting coups all over the world, and how his administration will handle the Myanmar coup. Michelle talked about the Capitol riots, and how the response with permanent fencing around the Capitol is an overreaction.
