Can Trump and the GOP Return?

GUESTS
Scottie Nell Hughes - RT Correspondent | Market Manipulations, Billionaire Philanthropists, and George Soros
Dr. Wilmer Leon - Political Scientist, Radio Host, Columnist | The Biden Administration, The Mercer family, and Mitch McConnell Political Tactics
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Scottie Nell Hughes on media manipulation, transparency, and billionaires funding political movements. Scottie spoke on the Gamestop stock, and how she sees this as a good incident to expose Wall Street. Scottie said she wanted more transparency from the philanthropists like George Soros.
In the second hour, Lee and John talked with Dr. Wilmer Leon on President Biden’s first week in office, executive orders, and the future of the Republican party after Trump. Dr. Leon said he was waiting until the end of February, to assess how well or bad Biden is doing as President. Dr Leon talked about the Republican party and the need for reform within the party.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)