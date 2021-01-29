The Wisdom of Crowds?

GUESTS
Lee Camp – Host of Redacted Tonight, Writer, and Activist | Hosting a Comedy Show, Legendary Comedians, and President Kennedy
Thom Nickels – Author, Journalist | Log Cabin Republicans, Cancel Culture, and LGBT Infiltration
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Lee Camp about his history in comedy, doing politics within comedy, and his own experience on cancel culture. Lee talked about the difficulty doing comedy since COVID-19, and billionaires profiting from COVID-19. Lee spoke on how the Biden administration is already helping him with his comedy material.
In the second hour, Lee and John talked Thom Nickels on his recent article on cancel culture in Philadelphia, gay Republicans, and post-Trump censorship. Thom discussed his story on cancel culture among the LGBT community in Philadelphia, based on a political view. Thom talked about the radical changes the LGBT movement has gone through, and the possible infiltration of the movement over the past ten years.
