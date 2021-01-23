Biden COVID-19 Battle Plan

GUESTS
Kim Iversen - Independent Journalist and Host of The Kim Iversen Show| Biden’s First Days, Biden Administration Foreign Policy, and Military Intervention
Ford Fischer - Journalist, Videographer, and Editor | Antifa, Capitol Riot, and Video Journalism
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Kim Iversen on Biden ordering more troops in Syria, Venezuela possibly being the first war Biden starts, and both political parties in favor of military intervention. Kim talked about the possibility of Venezuela being the first target of the Biden administration, due to the fact they have no nuclear weapons to defend themselves and oil. Kim said she expects the Biden administration to pick up where the Obama administration left off in 2016.
In the second hour, Lee and John talked with Ford Fischer on his video journalism, covering years of Antifa protests, and how Antifa is self-described. Ford talked about his perspective on the Capitol riot and the claims of Antifa involvement on January 6th. Ford described how people join and organize in the Antifa movement, as well if it’s an idea or an organization.
