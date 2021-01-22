Does Biden Really Want Unity & Healing?

GUESTS
William Craddick – Founder of Disobedient Media | Censorship, Career Politicians, and Does a Populist Politician Appeal to the Elite
Andrew Arthur – Former Immigration Judge, Center for Immigration Studies | Purpose of Immigration, Economic Effects of Biden’s Immigration Policies, and Amnesty
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with William Craddick of Disobedient Media on his pause from writing articles, can Joe Biden unify different factions in politics and the submissiveness of the Republican party. William talked about the possibility of a third party in America, and the difficulty the party would face in America’s two-party monopoly. William spoke on European political parties appealing to the elites, and how President Trump failed at courting the elites.
In the second hour, Lee and John talked with Andrew Arthur on the work the Center for Immigration Studies has done, the Biden administration’s rush to push amnesty, and how immigration will be viewed with jobs lost to COVID. Andrew explained the numerous variables that the media fail to discuss when the topic of immigration is brought up. Hosts Lee and John talked about the possibility of Amnesty under Joe Biden, and will it be able to pass the Senate.
