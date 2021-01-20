Biden and Harris Sworn In

GUESTS
Alexander Mercouris - Editor-In-Chief TheDuran.com | President Trump not Pardoning Julian Assange, The European expectations of the Biden administration, and Tony Blinken
Caleb Maupin - Speaker, Writer, Political Analyst, and Author | China Sanctions after President Trump Departure, America History on Human Rights, Legacy of Zbigniew Brzezinski
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Alexander Mercouris on President Trump’s failure to be an anti-war President, the differences between Biden and Trump, and how the Biden administration will be received by European governments. Alexander discussed the sanctions on Mike Pompeo and Steve Bannon placed by the Chinese government. Alexander said China will be used by the Republicans to attack Joe Biden and the US unable to accept the growing economy of China.
In the second hour, Lee and John talked with Caleb Maupin on the incoming Biden administration, America’s hypocrisy on human rights, and the Democrats using the Brzezinski foreign policy. Caleb spoke about the practice of the Democrats and Republicans efforts to shape America’s perception around the world while violating human rights. Caleb talked about the threat the US government declared on conspiracy theories, and its goal to counter these theories.
