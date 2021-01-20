Welcoming New Co-Host John Kiriakou

GUESTS
Peter Oliver - RT European Correspondent and Sputnik European Correspondent | Tighter Lockdowns, Lockdown Protests, and International Reaction to Capitol Riots
Paul Wright - Head of The Human Rights Defense Center | COVID-19 in US Prisons, Overcrowded Prisons, and Joe Biden’s Administration’s COVID-19 Plans
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Peter Oliver on the new lockdowns in Germany, the long-term effects of COVID, and the fallout from the US Capitol riots. Peter talked about the reaction from Europeans during the January 6th US Capitol riot and afterward. Peter discussed the economic disaster in Europe as the result of COVID lockdowns and the irreversible damage done.
In the second hour, Lee and John talked with Paul Wright on the treatment of prisoners with COVID-19, local and county jail COVID-19 strategies, and the Biden/Harris history of mistreatment of prisoners. Paul spoke on the extremely high infection rate in US prisons and the lack of coordination to properly address the pandemic. Paul discussed the history Joe Biden has with the prison industrial complex and the expectations of no prison reform by the Biden administration.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)