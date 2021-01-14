Who Was Pompeo Protecting by Targeting Assange & Whistleblower Andrii Telizhenko?

GUESTS
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Ukraine Stuck in the Nineties, US Sanctions, and Information Warfare
Jim Hoft - Founder of Gateway Pundit | Sanctions on Andrii Telizhenko, Social Media Censorship, and Republicans Backstabbing President Trump
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda on Mike Pompeo, Ukraine, and the continued sanctions from the US. Mark talked about the United States betraying their allies and placing sanctions on their supposed allies around the world. Host Lee and Mark discussed the cover-up by both Democrats and Republicans covering up the DNC & Ukraine election interference.
In the second hour, Lee talked with Jim Hoft of Gateway Pundit on their reporting of whistleblower Andrii Telizhenko, media avoiding evidence of election fraud and the future of news with big tech censorship. Jim and host Lee spoke on the extraordinary efforts the media has gone to avoid the Ukrainian election interference and the attacks on Andrii Telizhenko. Jim said Gateway Pundit has no intentions to give up on reporting the news, amid the extreme levels of censorship in America.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)