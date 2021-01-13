The Silencing of Ukrainian Whistleblower Andrii Telizhenko

GUESTS
Carter Laren - Co-host of Unsafe Spaces | Philosophy & Culture, Unsafe Spaces, Twitter Account Banned, and Capitol Riot
Jareth Copus - Author of Ukraine Forever a Pawn | History of Ukraine, WWII, and Stepan Bandera
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Carter Laren, co-host of Unsafe Spaces, on the issues of culture in America, blowback from big tech censorship, and the cost of freedom. Carter talked about his background and why he and his co-host Keri Smith started a podcast two years ago. Carter said he was accused of being a Nazi after retweeting Mike Cernovich and was given an ultimatum of free speech censorship in his cryptographer career or be fired from his job. Carter and host Lee discussed individual rights and political freedom and the differences between both.
In the second hour, Lee talked with author Jareth Copus on his research into the history of Ukraine, internal divisions between East & West Ukraine, and Joe Biden’s long history with Ukraine. Jareth discussed his upbringing in a Ukrainian neighborhood in Chicago and how the coup supported by the Obama administration started his investigation into Ukraine and writing his book. Jareth spoke on the background of Stepan Bandera, how he came to be celebrated as a hero in Ukraine, and Bandera’s support for Hitler and the Nazis.
