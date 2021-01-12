Dangerous Times - Browder Material Gone From YouTube, Ukraine Whistleblower Sanctioned

GUESTS
Mark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | Trump Losing the Election, Capitol Riot, and Democrats Facing No Obstacles
Jared Beck - Attorney, Author | US Capitol Incident, Sidney Powell vs Dominion Lawsuit, and President Trump’s Legal Challenges Ahead
In the first hour, Lee spoke with economist Mark Frost on the Capitol Hill riot, the Trump presidency, and what the future of conservatism looks like. Mark talked about the reaction he has seen on social media for violence towards Vice President Mike Pence and Trump supporters acting irrationally. Mark and host Lee agreed that Trump supporters were misled on the power VP Mike Pence had on overturning the election.
In the second hour, Lee talked with attorney Jared Beck about the Capitol Hill riots, Trump’s legal team failures, and the Supreme Court. Host Lee and Jared discussed Lin Wood and his calls for Vice President Pence to be assassinated and both agreed Lin Wood needs to be charged. Jared talked about the best cases of election fraud by the state of Texas and Pennsylvania, and President Trump's failure to join the cases in the Supreme Court.
