Takin' That Note Nobody Wrote

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events, Lin Wood calling for the execution of Vice President Pence, and Nancy Pelosi calling for the impeachment of President Trump.

Elbert Guillory – Attorney, Former Louisiana State Senator | Civil Rights Struggle, Lack of Capitol Security, and Future of Republican Party

Manila Chan - Veteran News Anchor and Host of RT’s In Question | COVID-19 Deaths, U.S. Capitol Incident, and criticism of President Trump

In the first hour, Lee spoke with attorney Elbert Guillory on his experiences during the Civil Rights era, the First Amendment, and 2020 Summer of riots and looting by Black Lives Matter & Antifa. Elbert talked on his view of the storming of the US Capitol and the inadequate planning by the Capitol Police. Host Lee and Elbert discussed attorney Lin Wood, the need for him to be arrested for calling for the assassination of Mike Pence.

In the second hour, Lee talked with RT host Manila Chan on the record high deaths from COVID-19, the US Capitol incident, and the media getting ready to cover for all of Joe Biden’s past and future issues. Manila spoke on the unprecedented riot inside of the Capitol and never thought this would happen in Washington DC Capitol. Manila said she is ready to cover the Biden administration from a journalism perspective, and the mainstream media ready to lay down and treat Joe Biden like a family member.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com