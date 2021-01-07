It’s Weak to Speak and Blame Somebody Else

GUESTS

George Webb - Investigative YouTuber | Washington, DC, Protests and Curfew

Bob Schlehuber - Co-host of Political Misfits on Radio Sputnik | On the Breach of the Capitol Building

In the first hour, host Lee spoke with George Webb about the protests in Washington, DC. He said there were “orange caps,” or an aggressive looking group of people in orange knit caps, who seemed to be agitators. George described a cavalry-type situation, in which people yelled and rushed the Capitol building, overwhelming the police. George said most of the people were regular MAGA/Trump people, but there were a couple of people with Confederate flags. He described the scene where a woman got shot, and they discussed the curfew in Washington, DC.

In the second hour, Lee spoke with Bob Schlehuber, also reporting from the streets of Washington, DC. He said it was down to only about a hundred people left, and Donald Trump told people to go home. He said there is a six o’clock curfew in Washington, DC. Bob said there were about ten to fifteen thousand people out at the height of the protests, in his estimation. He also said that Trump protesters definitely breached the Capitol. Bob said a lack of police was how the Capitol got broken into, not agent provocateurs. He said the Trump supporters were provoking the police and were allowed more leeway than other groups of protesters, in his opinion.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com