You Know They Won't Win

GUESTS
Kim Iversen - Independent Journalist and Host of The Kim Iversen Show | Progressive Wars, Getting Money Out of Politics, and The Establishment Fights Back
Taylor Hudak - Journalist & Editor with AcTVism Munich | Julian Assange, UK Court Rulings, and Mexico’s President Offering Assange Asylum
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Journalist Kim Iversen on the difference between Progressives & Progressive Democrats, the Julian Assange case, and the problems learned from the Trump Presidency. Kim discussed her analysis of the establishment Democrat & Republican parties attacking the U.S. anti-establishment voters, during and after the 2016 election. Kim talked about the difficulty in proving the voter fraud in the 2020 election and how good the Democrats are in corruption.
In the second hour, Lee talked with investigative journalist Taylor Hudak on the UK court ruling denying extradition to an American prison, Julian unifying the anti-war movement, and where Assange and his family might move after he is eventually released. Taylor and host Lee discussed the recent ruling, & bringing the Assange story to the forefront of people’s minds, who may have forgotten about Julian. Taylor spoke on the importance of organizing content and awareness, as good ways of activism for Julian Assange.
