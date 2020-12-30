This Town is Crazy, But Nobody Cares

GUESTS
Jim Hoft - Founder of Gateway Pundit | Election Fraud, 2024 Republican Contenders, and Republican Establishment attacking President Trump
Jason Goodman - Founder of Crowdsource the Truth | Alan Dershowitz, Jeffrey Epstein, and COVID-19 Government Overreach
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Jim Hoft of Gateway Pundit on the future of the Republican party in 2024, President Trump signing the COVID stimulus bill, and the election fraud in 2024. Jim talked about the anger he has after the election, and the numerous stories on his site on election fraud disregarded by the mainstream media. Host Lee and Jim spoke on the lack of support the Republicans showed in giving American’s $2,000 dollar checks.
In the second hour, Lee talked with Jason Goodman on his recent interview with Alan Dershowitz, revisiting the Jeffrey Epstein story, and the New York Governor’s Constitutional overreach during COVID-19. Host Lee and Jason discussed Alan Dershowitz and his involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein case. Jason talked about Dershowitz and other lawyers inserting their non-medical opinions on vaccines and laws regarding forced vaccinations.
