No One Standing at Your Door

GUESTS
Mark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | COVID-19, COVID Relief, and China
Scott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector & WMD Whistleblower | Whistleblowers, Foreign Policy, and Israel
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Frost, and they discussed the COVID-19 lockdowns, President Trump’s failures in the 2020 election and the Republicans attacking China. Mark and host Lee talked about the lack of relief Congress is providing Americans, with only $600 checks provided. Mark discussed how the new Russiagate on the right is China and the attack on it from President Trump and Trump supporters.
In the second hour, Lee talked with Former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter on the lack of truth-tellers in the present day, the media being unable to cover the truth and whistleblowers, and the JCPOA. Scott talked about his experiences working with the UN, CIA, and the White House, and how much corruption and hypocrisy he witnessed. Host Lee and Scott discussed the Biden administration and how it will handle issues in the Middle East like the JCPOA (Iran Nuclear Deal).
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)