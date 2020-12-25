I’ll Give You Television, I’ll Give You Eyes of Blue

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed libertarianism, the demonization of China, and cyber espionage.

GUESTS

Bob Wenzel - Economist, Editor, Publisher of TargetLiberty.com, Writer at EconomicPolicyJournal.com | Libertarianism and Anarchism

Caleb Maupin - Speaker, Writer, Political Analyst, and Author | The Unfair Demonization of China

Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Russia, the United States, and Cyber Espionage

In the first hour, host Lee spoke with Bob Wenzel about different types of political philosophies, including anarcho-capitalism, the non-aggression principle, and minarchism. They also discussed Mises’ and Rothbart’s theories of libertarianism, as well as natural rights. Guest Bob talked with host Lee about his thoughts on goods and exchange and ownership of property.

In the next segment, host Lee spoke with Caleb Maupin about China, their successes, and the suffering of both the United States and China due to British oppression. Caleb spoke about how China has gone from being terribly impoverished to being the second-largest economy in the world. He said the people of the United States could learn a lot from China because of that. Host Lee and Caleb discussed fentanyl, the Opium Wars, and the right wing’s demonization of China, as well as Chinese Communism and Confucianism.

In the final segment, host Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about the alleged hacking by Russia of US government agencies. Mark said it was routine cyber espionage and the agencies haven’t shown any proof that Russia did it, but there is proof that the US hacks other countries’ agencies. Mark described the cyber attacks as a new cold war, almost entirely initiated by the US deep state. They also discussed the alleged Novichok in Alexei Navalny’s underpants and the sanctions applied because of this story.

