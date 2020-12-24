My Beloved, Let's Get Down to Business

GUESTS
Manila Chan - Veteran News Anchor and Host of RT’s In Question | Covid-19, President Trump’s final days, and the Russia Hack Story
Carmine Sabia - Writer and Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com |12th Amendment, Vice President Pence, and Possible Civil War
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Manila Chan about the 5,000 plus page of the Omnibus COVID-19 bill, President Trump vetoing the NDAA, and the Navalny poisoning story falling apart in the media. Host Lee and Manila discussed the ongoing propaganda and misinformation in the media, whenever Russia is accused of cyber hacks. Manila talked about the media becoming the new echo chamber for intelligence agencies and the political establishment.
In the second hour, Lee talked with Carmine Sabia of SabiaReport.com about President Trump’s last option to stay in office, the Supreme Court being forced to decide the presidency, and the COVID-19 stimulus bill. Carmine spoke on the disrespect of the proposed 600$ checks, for American’s in the COVID-19 bill. Host Lee and Carmine talked about a possible civil war after Joe Biden’s inauguration at the same time as states discussing secession from the United States.
