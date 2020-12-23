Everyday Negotiate Us Closer to Disastro

GUESTS
Alexander Mercouris - Editor-In-Chief TheDuran.com | Third London Lockdown, Boris Johnson, and Russian Media Attacks
Mikhail Kogan - Medical Director at George Washington Center for Integrative Medicine | Sputnik Vaccine, Vaccine Differences, and Long-Term Effects of COVID-19
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Alexander Mercouris of TheDuran.com on the new set of UK lockdowns, the Navalny poisoning story, and the United Kingdom people’s confidence in its political structure. Alexander spoke on the media and its hypocrisy covering stories like the Navalny poisoning and the alleged Russian hack on the US Treasury Department. Host Lee and Alexander discussed the continued attacks on Russia from the UK and United States with false accusations and no evidence to back up their claims.
In the second hour, Lee talked with Dr. Mikhail Kogan, who described his specialty in integrative medicine, the mutation in COVID-19, and life post-vaccine. Dr. Kogan discussed the various patients he has seen since the discovery of COVID-19 in America and the common symptoms in certain age groups. Host Lee and Dr. Kogan talked about the possibilities of when the US will return to normal after the vaccine distribution.
