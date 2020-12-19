Who's the Hunter, Who's The Game?

GUESTS
Scottie Nell Hughes - RT Correspondent | Tennessee’s Handling of COVID-19, COVID-19 Vaccines, and Joe Biden’s Legitimacy
Keri Smith - Former SJW, Co-Host of Unsafespace Podcast | Social Justice Warriors, the Power of Conversation, and Modern Marxism
In the first hour, Lee spoke with RT host Scottie Nell Hughes about her views on the current state of COVID-19 in America, the media censorship on questioning the COVID-19 vaccines, and the coming of socialized medicine. Scottie talked about the media critiquing Republican governors on mask wearing and COVID-19 case numbers while giving a pass to Democrat governors and nursing home deaths. Host Lee and Scottie highlighted the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s presidency while he and the media lied on the Hunter Biden story.
In the second hour, Lee talked with Keri Smith about her life as a former social justice warrior, modern Marxism, and the similarities between cults and social justice. Keri said she thought the most effective way of discourse with people of opposing views is having public conversation. Keri and host Lee talked about the toxic environment college campuses have become and how certain majors in colleges are influencing American society.
