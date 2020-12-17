Like a Wheel. Gonna Spin It.

GUESTS
Tyler Nixon - Archivist, Activist, and Attorney | Joe Biden’s Delaware Past, Resolution 322, and The Philadelphia-Delaware Connection
Bob Schlehuber - Political Misfits Co-Host | Democrat Party, Regression of Democratic Party, and George Soros
In the first hour, Lee spoke with attorney Tyler Nixon about the numerous scandals Joe Biden is carrying into the White House, Joe Biden’s history and rise to power in Delaware and the connection between Delaware and Philadelphia. Tyler covered his upbringing in Delaware and what it was like going to school with two of Joe Biden’s sons. Host Lee and Tyler spoke on Delaware’s being one the most important states for corporate fraud.
In the second hour, Lee talked with Bob Schlehuber, co-host of Political Misfits, about his views on the state of the Democrat Party after the 2020 election, when the Democratic Party started its decline, and how Biden will handle protests once in office. Bob discussed the prospects of Joe Biden and the Democrat party aligning with the Republicans to pass legislation against Biden’s Progressive supporters in 2020. Bob and host Lee spoke on the evolution of identity politics and the harm it has on American discourse.
