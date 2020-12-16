You Really Think You’re in Control?

GUESTS
Matt Berman - CMOStrategist, Creative Director, and Copywriter | Pennsylvania Election Fraud, Political Echo Chambers, and Need for Strategy
Elbert Guillory - Attorney, Former Louisiana State Senator | Election 2020, Dangers of a Biden Presidency, and President Trump’s Failures
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Matt Berman of Philly Made Creative on his work covering the Pennsylvania mail-in vote laws, Philadelphia illegally discriminating against Trump supporters, and the US population being misinformed on voting laws. Matt and host Lee spoke about the echo chambers people are in and the low-level thinking it causes in the population. Matt and host Lee talked about people not having a strategy in a post-President Trump era and the need to strategize against the political establishment.
In the second hour, Lee talked with attorney Elbert Guillory about the Supreme Court dismissing the Texas case, Major League Baseball reclassifying the Negro Baseball League, and the future problems a Biden Presidency will have. Elbert and host Lee discussed the number of issues the Biden & Harris administration will face during COVID-19, immigration, and rising crime in cities. Elbert spoke on the ramifications of the Supreme Court dismissing the Texas case with 17 other states as well.
