Trapped in Your Hot Car

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events, including CNN covering the multiple state lawsuit going in front of the Supreme Court and Brandon Bernard’s federal execution.

GUESTS

Tim Canova - Political Activist, Law Professor | Election 2020, The Art of the Steal, and the Texas Supreme Court Lawsuit

Cardwell Lynch - Bitcoin Enthusiast, Podcast Host | Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency, and What Is the Future of Bitcoin

Shane Stranahan - Host of Fault Lines | UFO, Political Independence, and Person of the Year

In the first hour, Lee spoke with law professor Tim Canova about his views on election 2020, how politics has affected the teaching profession, and the establishment left’s power grab during COVID-19. Tim spoke about his views on the election fraud in the 2020 election, comparing it to his congressional run. Host Lee and Tim spoke about the chances the lawsuit has on being heard by the Supreme Court.

In the second hour, Lee talked to Cardwell Lynch about life in Australia before and after COVID-19, cryptocurrency and Bitcoin, and how Bitcoin is similar to gold. Cardwell discussed his past introduction into Bitcoin and how fast Bitcoin has gained value.

Host of Fault Lines Shane Stranahan joined the show and discussed the recent news of a galactic federation in space with President Trump’s knowledge, the monoliths appearing around the country, and Shane’s thoughts on the 2020 election. Shane spoke about his views on the election and how Trump has conceded in a sense.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com