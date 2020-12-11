Is This a Cure or Is This a Disease?

GUESTS
Mark Sleboda - International Relations & Security Analyst | Sputnik V Vaccine, Israel & Morocco, and Future Relations Between Russia & US
Jason Goodman - Founder of Crowdsource the Truth | Texas Lawsuit, Citizen Journalism, and Social Engineering
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about the new Russian Sputnik V vaccine, future relations between the Biden administration and Russia, and how the Biden administration will handle the Russian military in the Middle East. Mark spoke on the agreement between Israel and Morocco normalising relations, part of President Trump’s Arab-Israeli ties.
In the second hour, Lee talked to Jason Goodman of Crowdsource the Truth about his past interactions with Sidney Powell, the Texas lawsuit in the Supreme Court, and citizen journalism. Jason spoke on the percentage chances of the lawsuit for President Trump winning. Host Lee and Jason talked about the issues citizen journalism runs into versus the corporate-funded news outlets, and the expectations the consumer expects from citizen journalism.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)