The Dogies Bawl and Bawl and Bawl

Ahmed Kaballo – Journalist & Producer | George Galloway, British Politics, Venezuela & Sudan
John Hoge – Author & Audio Engineer HogeWash.com | Brett Kimberlin, UFOs, and Democrats working with Criminals
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Ahmed Kaballo, who discussed his time working with George Galloway, the fighting within the Labour Party in the UK, and his on-the-ground coverage in Venezuela & Sudan. Ahmed discussed the hypocrisy of America accusing Venezuela of human rights violations while simultaneously being allies with countries like Saudi Arabia. Ahmed explained the history of Venezuela and past President Hugo Chavez’s legacy in Latin America.
In the second hour, Lee talked with John Hoge of HogeWash.com about his work consulting for NASA, the recent UFO stories being circulated, and the history of Brett Kimberlin working with the DNC. John gave a detailed history on his first-time knowledge of Brett Kimberlin and Kimberlin’s association with the DNC after his release from prison. Host Lee and John talked about the lack of investigation into Russiagate and DNC connected people like Brett Kimberlin.
