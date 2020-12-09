I Think I'll Go Turn Myself Off

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events, including a 90-year-old British woman being the first person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Judge Emmet Sullivan dismissing the case against General Michael Flynn, and the Supreme Court rejecting President Trump’s bid to overturn Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania.

GUESTS

Andrew Arthur - Former Immigration Judge, Center for Immigration Studies | Media Coverage on Immigration, H1B Visa, and President Trump’s Lack of Deportations

Lucy Komisar - Investigative Journalist at TheKomisarScoop.com | Bill Browder, the EU Sanctions Act, and Human Rights

Thom Nickels - Author, Journalist | Deborah Sampson and The Revolutionary War

In the first hour, Lee spoke with Andrew Arthur on the media’s one-sided coverage of immigration, President Trump’s lack of immigration enforcement, and the untold horror stories of illegal immigration. Host Lee and Andrew discussed the H1B visa program and the new bill Republicans passed for foreign labor.

In the second hour, Lee talked with investigative journalist Lucy Komisar about the EU Sanctions Act, Bill Browder’s involvement in this act, and the purpose of these acts posing as human rights litigation. Lucy discussed the involvement of the Magnitsky Act as a model for this new EU Sanctions Act. Lucy spoke on the future of investment in Euros and the lack of trust in the US dollar.

Thom Nickels joined The Backstory and talked about the Revolutionary War and a notable female soldier named Deborah Sampson who posed as male soldier in order to enlist and serve. Host Lee and Thom discussed the courage and resiliency of Deborah, with her completing training, her combat skills, and her ability to stay hidden amongst the male soldiers. Thom spoke on the amazing American story Deborah represents and the fact that she is not known more in American history.

