Everybody’s a Winner, Ain’t Nothing Left to Lose

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events, including COVID-19 numbers rising and the CDC suggesting masks should be worn at all times indoors, except at home.

GUESTS

Elizabeth Beck - Managing Partner at Beck & Lee Trial Lawyers | UFO, Georgia Video, and Pennsylvania Ruling Against Trump

Mario Balaban - Project Veritas Communication Team | NY Young Republicans Event, New Jersey Governor Response, and CNN Tapes

Kim Iversen - Independent Journalist, Host of The Kim Iversen Show | Joe Biden, California Lockdowns, and Identity Politics

In the first hour, Lee spoke with attorney Elizabeth Beck about the Lin Wood & Sidney Powell lawsuits, the recent UFO documents leaked, and the Pennsylvania ruling against the Trump team. Elizabeth spoke about her views on Sidney Powell and the money she is collecting on behalf of Trump supporters and the potential losses in court ahead. Elizabeth and host Lee discussed the future of elections in this country and how they can become more trusted.

Mario Balaban of Project Veritas joined the show to discuss the New York Young Republicans event held in New Jersey and the CNN tapes being released daily. Mario talked about the event being attended by mostly 40-year olds and under and how the Governor of New Jersey attacked the attendees and proposed banishment from the state.

In the second hour, Lee talked with investigative journalist Kim Iversen about the ongoing restrictions and lockdowns in California, the 2020 election situation, and the dangers looming with a Biden administration if he takes office. Kim discussed the political left and how their excitement for a Biden administration could lead to less freedom and more censorship. Host Lee and Kim spoke about the election fraud that has occurred in the 2020 election.

