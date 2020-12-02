Put Your Wallets in Hand

GUESTS
Caleb Maupin – Author, Speaker, Journalist and Political Analyst | Kamala Harris, CIA, and Silicon Valley
Peter Lavelle – American Journalist and Host of CrossTalk on RT | Election 2020, Russia, and Media Disinformation of Russia
In the first hour, Lee spoke with journalist Caleb Maupin on his recent book about Kamala Harris, the coming danger of Kamala Harris as US President, and the involvement of Silicon Valley in helping to choose Kamala Harris as Vice President. Caleb discussed the history of identity politics and how the CIA has been using it to subvert the political leftists. Host Lee and Caleb talked about voter fraud in the 2020 election and if there will be enough evidence to overturn the election.
In the second hour, Lee talked with RT host Peter Lavelle on the Russian viewpoint of America post 2020 election, the downing of the MH17 plane, and America going through a domestic regime change that has been practiced abroad. Peter and host Lee discussed the culture of Russian society and how Russian people view politics versus the American perspective of politics. Peter spoke on the media disinformation of the downing of the MH17 in Ukraine and the media blaming Russia without evidence.
