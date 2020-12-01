And It Never Really Began

GUESTS
Alex Krainer - Author of The Grand Deception & Hedge Fund Manager | Banking Crisis, Bill Browder, and Media Manipulation
Mark Krikorian - Executive Director of Center for Immigration Studies | DACA, Illegal Immigration, and Biden Administration Dangers
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Alex Krainer by revisiting the Bill Browder story, discussing the media ignoring Browder’s conflicts in his book, and talking about a global financial crisis avoided. Host Lee and Alex spoke about the Bill Browder story being a large piece of the Russiagate hoax. Alex detailed his own encounters with Bill Browder and explained his views on the global financial crisis being avoided.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Center for Immigration Studies’ Mark Krikorian on the future of immigration in America under Joe Biden, the Biden administration planning on expanding DACA, and the harm illegal immigration does to American workers. Mark talked about President Trump's efforts to end DACA, and the current court battles ongoing that the Biden administration will withdraw. Host Lee and Mark discussed how illegal immigrants receive more protections than American citizens in some cases.
